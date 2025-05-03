State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 14,012 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Capri were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capri by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after buying an additional 3,885,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $58,070,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $24,617,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of CPRI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

