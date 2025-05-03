Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

