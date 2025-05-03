Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Matthew Carr Sells 37,500 Shares

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Carr sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25), for a total value of A$14,625.00 ($9,435.48).

Titan Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Titan Minerals Company Profile

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in the Loja Province in southern Ecuador.

