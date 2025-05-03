Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 525.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Camtek comprises 1.6% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Camtek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Camtek by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 525,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.