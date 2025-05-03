Axa S.A. Has $92.15 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $92,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

