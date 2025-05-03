Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider – May 2nd

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, USANA Health Sciences, and Gaotu Techedu are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies domiciled in China, traded on domestic venues such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges as well as on Hong Kong’s market and in overseas forms like U.S.-listed ADRs. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in Chinese firms across sectors, with performance driven by China’s economic policies, regulatory environment, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $72.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.86. 1,567,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,531. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 258.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.14. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $478.44.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $30.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,086.89. The stock had a trading volume of 93,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,235.97.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. 464,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,068. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.09. 234,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.65. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

NYSE USNA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 55,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. 475,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.18. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

