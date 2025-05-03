Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,129 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $311.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,176. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

