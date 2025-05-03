Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 48.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,156,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,910,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amgen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

