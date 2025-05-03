Axa S.A. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.27% of ANSYS worth $78,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $328.76 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

