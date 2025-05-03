Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 305,011 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

