Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 62,455 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $780,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.