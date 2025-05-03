Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $30.56 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE VRT opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

