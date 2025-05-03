Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $74,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $43.66 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

