Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 45,019 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,019 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

