Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

