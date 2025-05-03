CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Increased by Armor Advisors L.L.C.

Armor Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. CRH makes up approximately 29.2% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

