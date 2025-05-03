270 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Anderson Financial Strategies LLC

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 434,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 146,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.71. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.