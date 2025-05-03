Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 171,201 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5,315.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,201 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

