Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Fox Factory worth $31,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 474.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 211,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.63 million, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

