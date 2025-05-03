Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,644 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $184,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

