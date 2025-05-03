Axa S.A. Sells 13,164 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.22% of Xylem worth $63,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $96,658,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,865,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

