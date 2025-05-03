ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $13.98 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,881 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.16% of International Money Express worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMXI. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 313,303 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $22.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.