Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BUD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BUD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,540,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $37,311,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

