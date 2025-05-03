CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 222.74 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

