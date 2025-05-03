Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

BYFC opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Broadway Financial worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

