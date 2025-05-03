Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
BYFC opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.