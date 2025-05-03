4,447 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

