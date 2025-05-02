Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New $694,000 Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of CompoSecure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 474.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 34.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 555.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CompoSecure by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.05 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMPO

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 45,045 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $500,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,900.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,306,206.36. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.