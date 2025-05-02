22,082 Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waystar by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Waystar Trading Up 6.2 %

Waystar stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995.

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.