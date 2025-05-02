Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Reduced by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

FNF stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

