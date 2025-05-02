Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $60,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,870. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $69,322.50.

On Monday, March 24th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $22,520.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ELVN opened at $19.85 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $972.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

