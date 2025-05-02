Insider Buying: Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Insider Buys 30,434 Shares of Stock

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Grounds purchased 30,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,936.79 ($57,921.52).

Hearts and Minds Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 54.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Hearts and Minds Investments alerts:

Hearts and Minds Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Hearts and Minds Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hearts and Minds Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hearts and Minds Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hearts and Minds Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.