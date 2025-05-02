Andrew William Bowering Purchases 500,000 Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

American Lithium Trading Up 4.3 %

CVE:LI opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. American Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lowered American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

