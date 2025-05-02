TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,733 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.20% of TTM Technologies worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 556,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

