Martin Tuchman Buys 1,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,270. The trade was a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Martin Tuchman acquired 22,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $719,620.00.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

BPRN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

