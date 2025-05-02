Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells $96,300.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $107,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $65.53 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 104.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

