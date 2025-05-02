S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $555.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

NYSE SPGI opened at $499.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $408.84 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

