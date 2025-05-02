Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

