ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
ODP Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ODP opened at $13.90 on Thursday. ODP has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ODP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ODP
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.