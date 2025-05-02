Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.10% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,443.52. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,045. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

