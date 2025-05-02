Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,919 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $216.17. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

