Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 64,379 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,379 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

In other news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $109,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,199.20. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,738,370.90. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,855 shares of company stock valued at $34,744,307 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

