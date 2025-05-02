Seaport Res Ptn Expects Stronger Earnings for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $10.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.08. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NRG Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

