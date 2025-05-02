Quarry LP Invests $65,000 in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.27. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

