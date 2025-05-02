Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,370 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

