Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Birkenstock stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

