KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4,540.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 97.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 12.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

