Gregg R. Honigblum Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) insider Gregg R. Honigblum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SINT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.63% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Stories

