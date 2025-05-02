Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.92. 13,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 15,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 83.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company's stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

