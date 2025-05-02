Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.

