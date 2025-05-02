Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AWI opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

